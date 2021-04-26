-$0.21 EPS Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.28). AC Immune posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACIU. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACIU traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. 5,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

