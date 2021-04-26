$0.23 EPS Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.20. Halliburton posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 360%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Halliburton.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

HAL stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $230,118,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Halliburton by 814.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $115,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,713 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 550.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $62,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,156 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $46,387,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $44,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.