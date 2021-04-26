$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will report $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.18. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $143.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.52 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,253,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SUPN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.66. 10,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,287. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average is $25.37. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

