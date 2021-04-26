$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will report $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Hercules Capital reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The business had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HTGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.84.

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 113,398 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

HTGC opened at $17.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

