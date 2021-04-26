-$0.30 EPS Expected for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Glaukos posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $73.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.02 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $95.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.80. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $439,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Glaukos by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

