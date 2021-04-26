$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Devon Energy reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 169.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.34.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,306,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,945,000 after buying an additional 1,822,067 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,391,000 after buying an additional 1,629,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after buying an additional 1,491,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $21.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

