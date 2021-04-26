$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Byline Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $73.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.35 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

NYSE:BY traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,388. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $848.19 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $147,892.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after acquiring an additional 100,993 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,065,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.