$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Byline Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Byline Bancorp.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $73.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.35 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

NYSE:BY traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,388. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $848.19 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $147,892.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after acquiring an additional 100,993 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,065,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.