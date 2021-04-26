$0.54 EPS Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Energizer posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

ENR traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $50.72. 1,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,473. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,399.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

