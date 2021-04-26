$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.75. Ichor reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

ICHR traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.06. 10,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,332. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.14. Ichor has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $2,196,650. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ichor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ichor by 98.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 27,378 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,061,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

