$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will post sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arko’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year sales of $6.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $6.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Arko in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arko in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arko in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter worth about $205,885,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,007,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

ARKO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. 258,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,596. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $10.44.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

