$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will announce sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the highest is $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield posted sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $8.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.54.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 209.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWK opened at $16.94 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

