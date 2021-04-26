10,000 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Bought by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after buying an additional 4,565,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after buying an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,229,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $551,711,000 after buying an additional 191,951 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $322,715,000 after buying an additional 1,652,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lyft by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,674,000 after buying an additional 2,443,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $209,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $278,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,676,969 shares of company stock valued at $302,588,744 over the last 90 days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYFT. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

Shares of LYFT opened at $63.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. Analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

