10,080 Shares in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 92,094 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 26,775 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $2,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

BLPH stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

