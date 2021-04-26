10,406 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 24.7% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 64,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43,812 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 119,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $24.14 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

