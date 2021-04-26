114,888 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 114,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,594. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.91. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $55.19.

