$125.03 Million in Sales Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will report $125.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.00 million and the highest is $125.10 million. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $104.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $529.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $529.00 million to $530.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $572.33 million, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $582.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $138.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.60. 514,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,413. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,733,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,459,000 after buying an additional 519,300 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $3,918,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 212,659 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 121,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 120,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

