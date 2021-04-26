1,263,411 Shares in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,263,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,676,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $43,968.48. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $797,529.60. Insiders sold a total of 108,818 shares of company stock worth $923,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACCO. TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $8.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.69 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

