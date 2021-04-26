14,017 Shares in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Bought by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,017 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 118,098 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

