150 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 150 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,349,000 after purchasing an additional 434,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $157,782,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,886,000 after purchasing an additional 167,799 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 2,070.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,133,000 after purchasing an additional 115,820 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,778,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

NYSE HUBS traded down $5.11 on Monday, hitting $559.52. 536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,540. The business’s fifty day moving average is $477.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.05. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.86 and a 12 month high of $564.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,468,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.16.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.