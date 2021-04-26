155675 (BLD.TO) (BLD) to Release Earnings on Monday

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect 155675 (BLD.TO) to post earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.32 million.

155675 has a 12 month low of C$49.61 and a 12 month high of C$2.32.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLD. National Bank Financial raised 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 155675 (BLD.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

