-$2.29 EPS Expected for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) will announce earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($3.79). PBF Energy reported earnings of ($1.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 92.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full year earnings of ($4.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.44) to ($1.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. Bank of America downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. PBF Energy has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.95.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

