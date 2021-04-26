$2.50 EPS Expected for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to report earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75. Boise Cascade posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 296.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $8.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $66.68 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $68.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

In other news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Boise Cascade by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

