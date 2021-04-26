$23.45 Million in Sales Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will announce $23.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.50 million. O2Micro International posted sales of $15.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year sales of $98.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $98.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $106.40 million, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $108.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 3.64%.

Shares of O2Micro International stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,721. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $208.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 0.80. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in O2Micro International by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 465,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 160,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O2Micro International (OIIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.