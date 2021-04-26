2,460 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Bought by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in American Water Works by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

American Water Works stock opened at $159.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.50 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.19.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

