2,638 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $2,411,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $2,532,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 817.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 134,147 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $102.51 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.62 and its 200-day moving average is $122.02.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. Analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,449,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 654,393 shares of company stock worth $70,832,824 in the last three months.

U has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

