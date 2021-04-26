$27.71 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will announce sales of $27.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.50 million and the highest is $27.92 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $24.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $109.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.73 million to $109.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $107.89 million, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $111.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.52. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million.

HBCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.30. 7,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,081. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The company has a market cap of $324.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other news, Director Ann Forte Trappey acquired 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $38,968.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,153.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Home Bancorp by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

