29,668 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Bought by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 411,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 90,315 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 353,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,706 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,045,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,606,000 after purchasing an additional 174,218 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $39.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average is $34.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $39.19.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

