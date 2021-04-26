$3.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to report sales of $3.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.65 billion and the lowest is $3.45 billion. Adient posted sales of $3.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $14.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.49 billion to $14.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.13 billion to $16.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Adient’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Adient by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADNT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.70. 24,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.46. Adient has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

