$34.77 Million in Sales Expected for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will post sales of $34.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.36 million and the lowest is $33.90 million. Reliant Bancorp reported sales of $34.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.50 million to $141.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $142.21 million, with estimates ranging from $139.41 million to $146.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%.

RBNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

In other news, Director Michael E. Wallace acquired 1,400 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $28,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,541.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $26,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,005.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,074 shares of company stock worth $80,976 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.61. The stock had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,510. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. Reliant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $452.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

