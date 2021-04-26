3,529 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,357,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.31 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

