3,981 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 116,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.9% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 4,523.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 186,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after buying an additional 182,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC opened at $57.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average is $51.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,732 shares of company stock valued at $917,040. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.