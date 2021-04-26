$4.29 Billion in Sales Expected for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will report sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.29 billion and the highest is $4.30 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $4.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $17.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $16.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

NYSE:DXC opened at $31.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in DXC Technology by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in DXC Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

