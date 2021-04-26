4,115 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,115 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,509,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,761,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,306,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,531.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,693,819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,531,000 after buying an additional 1,590,006 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GM opened at $57.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average is $47.58.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

