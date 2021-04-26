$42.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will post sales of $42.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $43.81 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $33.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $187.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.59 billion to $195.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $220.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $205.83 billion to $234.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alphabet.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,207.81.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,299.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,230.38 and a 12-month high of $2,306.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,131.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,877.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.