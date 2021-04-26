4,370 Shares in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $35,508,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $99,453.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,723.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 987,485 shares of company stock valued at $105,987,239. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

STAA opened at $133.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.09 and its 200-day moving average is $90.20. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 704.25 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $135.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.