4,370 Shares in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $133.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.20. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 704.25 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STAA. Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 7,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.90, for a total transaction of $972,846.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $106,296.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,921.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 987,485 shares of company stock valued at $105,987,239. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

