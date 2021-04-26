$47.03 Million in Sales Expected for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will announce sales of $47.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $55.00 million. Aemetis reported sales of $39.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year sales of $225.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $243.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $324.37 million, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $358.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.34 million.

AMTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aemetis by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 629,721 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.74. 35,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,045,514. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a market cap of $507.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.09. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $27.44.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

