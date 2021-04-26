5,251 Shares in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,036,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $117.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.96 and a 200-day moving average of $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $124.03.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

