$53.47 Million in Sales Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will report sales of $53.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.70 million and the lowest is $52.70 million. Hanmi Financial reported sales of $50.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $214.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.60 million to $217.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $215.10 million, with estimates ranging from $210.10 million to $223.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.03 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAFC. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $20.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $628.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the first quarter worth $114,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

