57,330 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,330 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 190,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,203,836. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $218.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

