6 Meridian Buys 3,447 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

6 Meridian raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 96.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,024 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Netflix by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after buying an additional 853,876 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $507.58. The company had a trading volume of 49,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,579. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $393.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $224.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

