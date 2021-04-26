6 Meridian Buys New Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 368,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,029,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 248,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KYN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.38. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,043. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $7.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

