6 Meridian Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

6 Meridian trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,889 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 1.1% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $12,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

VGK traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.70. The stock had a trading volume of 36,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,147. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.05. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $66.82.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

