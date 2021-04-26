6 Meridian Purchases 117,561 Shares of 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS)

6 Meridian grew its position in 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,561 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 6 Meridian owned about 91.98% of 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF worth $47,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $46.68. The stock had a trading volume of 828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226. 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $47.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60.

