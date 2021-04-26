$654.17 Million in Sales Expected for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will post sales of $654.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $632.50 million and the highest is $717.30 million. Stericycle reported sales of $785.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.48 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1,581.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,667,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,907,000 after acquiring an additional 310,457 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,443,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,929,000 after acquiring an additional 142,812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $70.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

