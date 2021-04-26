$66.55 Million in Sales Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to announce $66.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.28 million and the highest is $69.10 million. DHT reported sales of $152.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $308.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.70 million to $365.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $391.49 million, with estimates ranging from $363.00 million to $408.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.17 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

DHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on DHT in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.56.

DHT stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $995.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $8.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in DHT by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

