7,246 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Bought by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,246 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TPR traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

