764,700 Shares in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 764,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,289,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.04% of Delek US at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DK. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Delek US by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000.

NYSE:DK opened at $21.41 on Monday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Delek US’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

