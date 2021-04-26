$805.53 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) to report $805.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $813.30 million and the lowest is $797.77 million. Applied Industrial Technologies posted sales of $830.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Applied Industrial Technologies.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

AIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NYSE AIT traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.05. 100,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.80. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.02 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.95 and a 1-year high of $96.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 489.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 33,991 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

