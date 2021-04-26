$830.20 Million in Sales Expected for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will announce $830.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $823.97 million and the highest is $844.00 million. Snap posted sales of $454.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Snap.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,291.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,661,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,951,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,463 shares of company stock worth $16,378,091 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,751,742. Snap has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap (SNAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.